CNU comeback falls just short against Transylvania in NCAA DIII title game

DALLAS, TX (WTKR) — The perfect season for Christopher Newport women's basketball had serious momentum with just 60 seconds to play in the NCAA Division III National Championship game.

Down 13 points in the third quarter, the Captains used a 26-13 run to tie the game at 49-49 with 1:04 to play. A Dasia Thornton bucket one possession later gave the Pioneers the lead for good, ending CNU's unbeaten season with a 57-52 loss.

"Super proud of that fight. They never quit, they know I'll never quit on them," Captains head coach Bill Broderick said. "We just give it everything we got, and whatever the score, the score is. And we'll be okay with that."

The CNU defense continued its strong play shown throughout the season, holding the Pioneers to 57 points. Chistopher Newport had won every game it held its opponents to under 60 points since March 8, 2019.

Hannah Kaloi led CNU with 13 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Gabbi San Diego put up 11 points, including the layup to tie the game at 49-49, while dishing out five assists.

"Every single game in the NCAA Tournament was just a battle for us," San Diego said. "We've continued to show a lot of resilience, especially in that second half. Unfortunately, the score didn't end up in our favor."

An historic season comes to a close for CNU at 31-1, a program best record. It's just the second loss in CNU's last 76 games, a stretch going back to December 29, 2019.