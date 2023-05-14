CNU lacrosse overcomes lightning delay, Gettysburg in NCAA Tournament

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport men's lacrosse is making a habit of making the NCAA Tournament. Now the Captains hope 2023 will see them end the journey like they never have before and they took their next step on Saturday night.

Alex Brendes scored five goals and CNU (18-2) took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back, topping Gettysburg College, 17-12, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Jennings Family Stadium.

Tied at three late in the opening frame, the Captains rattled off five consecutive goals to surge in front and open up a lead by the 12:17 mark of the second quarter. They would hold that lead into the halftime, going into the locker room up 10-5.

CNU's offense continued to roll to open the second half, going on a 5-1 run surge to take a 15-6 advantage and slam the door on the Bullets.

In addition to Gettysburg, the Captains also had to overcome a longer-than-normal halftime. Lightning was spotted just as the teams were leaving the field at the end of the second quarter and they waited in their locker rooms for a delay of just over an hour. Mikey Thompson's squad was still able to come out strong in the third quarter and did not let the layoff have any negative impacts.

Brandes added three assists to his stat line to end the night with eight points. Andrew Cook and Brett Jackson chipped in four goals each.

Christopher Newport also continued its mastery at home. The Captains now boast a perfect 10-0 record on their home field this season.

CNU moves onto the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season, where the squad will face the winner of Sunday's match-up between Dickinson and Stevens. The Captains are now three wins away from the program's first ever national championship.