NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On Saturday, both the men's and women's basketball teams won Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament titles.

The women's team's 71-64 victory over UC Santa Cruz marked the 41st straight win, marking the highest win streak in the country.

The men captured the tournament crown with an 80-69 victory over Mary Washington, extending their win streak to 21 games.

Both the CNU men and women will find out their NCAA Division III Tournament bracket placement on Monday.