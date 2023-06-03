CNU ousted from Division III Women's College World Series

MARSHALL, TX (WTKR)- It wasn't the ending that Christopher Newport softball or its fans had been hoping for, but the Captains successful season saw its conclusion on Friday afternoon.

Coast-to-Coast Conference rival Salisbury was able to shut down the CNU bats for the most part, handing the Captains a 3-1 loss in the first elimination game of the Division III Women's College World Series.

Madi Lemon's third inning solo home run opened the scoring for the Sea Gulls, who would add another run on a Carrie Jacoby RBI double. CNU's Nicole Apai would score on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to cut into the deficit, but that's as close as the Captains would get as Salisbury added an insurance run in the fifth frame to cap off the offense for the afternoon.

Christopher Newport was limited to just four hits for the second straight day, once again all singles.

The defeat ends the Captains' hopes of claiming back-to-back national crowns, but they still put together an impressive campaign. CNU finished the season 31-13, though the Sea Gulls ended up being their kryptonite on several occasions. Salisbury posted a 5-1 record against Christopher Newport in 2023, including two wins in the conference tournament and Friday's victory in the World Series.

Four key seniors will depart the roster for 2024 in Apai, Kensley Hess, Abby Rochette and Bianca Palmer-Scott.