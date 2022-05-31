Watch
CNU softball wins first national championship title

Christopher Newport Softball
WTKR
Christopher Newport softball celebrates Katie Currin's second inning home run to give the Captains a 1-0 lead over Virginia Wesleyan. CNU would earn the 3-2 win in game one of the NCAA Super Regional.
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 15:41:04-04

For the first time ever, Christopher Newport University softball won a national title.

The Captains finished their season Tuesday by beating Trine University, 3-0, wrapping up the best-of-three National Final series at Moyer Sports Complex.

They finished the season with a 47-1 record, and won their final 24 games. CNU started the season with 23 consecutive wins.

According to CNU, this was the 19th trip to the NCAA Tournament and the third trip to the finals.

Senior catcher Bailey Roberts was named Most Outstanding Player and freshman Jamie Martin was selected Most Outstanding Pitcher following the second straight win over the Thunder. Senior Kaitlyn Hasty, freshman Kate Alger, and sophomore Katie Currin were all chosen for the All-Tournament team.

CNU was ranked the top team in the country for the last two months of the season.

