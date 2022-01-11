CNU women's hoops embraces carrying target

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- When it comes to Division III women's basketball, Christopher Newport is at the top of the class.

The Captains entered Monday ranked No. 2 in the country with a 13-0 record. They haven't lost since December 28, 2019, and are on a 30 game winning streak. Of course, with that comes the realization that they get every opponent's best and that a target is constantly on their backs, but that's something the players embrace.

"I love having a target on our back and being a top competitor," said senior guard Jessica Foster. "It definitely makes it more fun when you get out on the court against other teams and this year we have some phenomenal teams in our conference."

"Even in practice, we hate losing to each other," added sophomore guard Gabbi San Diego. "Every single time we step out onto the floor, we want each other's best, we want the other team's best, and at the end of the day we're preparing for the end of the season, so to get every team's best and to get better, that's all we're looking for."

CNU has excelled thanks to strengths on both ends of the floor. The Captains play a fast-paced style that sees them average 93.3 points per game, good enough for third in the country among Division III programs. Their 31.85 turnovers per outing ranks fourth nationally among D-III squads.

"We're all best friends outside of the game, but as soon as we step on this court we're here to make each other better," Foster said. "We're here to be competitors and compete against one another, so I think that's what sets us apart."

"Our chemistry is a big part of it," San Diego noted. "How we approach anything is how we try to approach everything- weight room, preseason, film, individual workouts, every single little thing counts for us."

Both players also noted that, while the team seems to have the potential to play far into March, players and coaches are focused on the day in front of them.

Christopher Newport is back in action on Saturday at Mary Washington.