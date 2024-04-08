CNU's Blundin turning injury into opportunity in new coaching role with Captains lacrosse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) — Luke Blundin had been preparing for Christopher Newport's 2024 lacrosse season all his life.

It was his senior year, hoping to bring the Captains to another DIII Men's Lacrosse national semifinals for a third time in four years and put the finishing touches on his playing career.

Then in December, with the season right around the corner, Blundin's plans went up in smoke when he tore his ACL playing box lacrosse.

"I remember sitting in the living room after," Blundin said. "I hadn't gotten the news yet but I kind of knew."

In an instant, he was convinced he'd have no role with CNU outside of sideline support.

On that same night, however, Captains head coach Mikey Thompson got an idea.

"Mikey called me that night and pitched the idea of me being a student assistant coach," Blundin remembered. "As down as I was I was actually excited for the opportunity."

"He just has that type of personality and type of respect," Thompson said. "We knew he could make an impact on our team if we were to just give him as much responsibility as we could."

Instead of watching film, Blundin is the one breaking it down. His role mainly involves working with the offense, scouting opponent defenses and getting CNU prepared for what they'll face.

In helping others learn, he's also adjusting.

"It's obviously been difficult for personal reasons. I've played lacrosse since I was nine years old," he said. "Figuring out where I'm supposed to be a coach and where I'm supposed to be a player."

Even though he's traded the helmet and stick in for a whistle and iPad, the respect Thompson saw earned by his senior midfielder still comes through in his new role.

"He wants it and he's willing to do the work," Thompson said. "To see a guy go from a really unfortunate injury to a guy that we've immediately felt on the sideline is just really cool to see."

"I love this team, I love the coaches, and I love this sport," Blundin said. "However I can help out and be around this team, I want to jump on those opportunities."

The joys of playing were taken from Blundin but now he's can celebrate those moments for others, not letting an unfair situation be the end of his story.

"You can just kind of let adversity take over," he said. "Or you stare it down in the face and figure out, 'How I can take advantage of the adversity and how can I learn from it?'"

Christopher Newport is off to an 8-4 start this season.