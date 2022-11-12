Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 11

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to believe, but the final Old Dominion football home game of 2022 will kick off on Saturday, as James Madison visits S.B. Ballard Stadium to renew a old CAA rivalry.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne addresses some things the Monarchs need to do in order to get back on track and snap their three game losing streak. ODU enters Saturday's game with a 3-6 record, 2-3 in the Sun Belt.

The silver and blue will face a James Madison team that is looking to end a three game skid of its own. After a 5-0 start, the Dukes have not won since earning a No. 25 ranking in the AP Poll. This will mark the third meeting between the two programs and first since 2012.

We're fresh off Election Day, so Coach Rahne is giving us his stances on some key issues, but not the ones you might think.

In addition, News 3's Zach Staton catches up with The Monarchists, a fan group that focuses on positivity and gives back to both the Monarchs and its community.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.