Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 12

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three games remain on Old Dominion's football regular season schedule as the Monarchs return home to face Florida Atlantic.

This week, head coach Ricky Rahne what's been clicking during ODU's back-to-back wins, the 1-0 mentality and this week's match-up with the Owls.

Old Dominion enters the weekend with a 3-6 record, 2-3 in Conference USA, while FAU will be hoping to clinch bowl eligibility at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday.

