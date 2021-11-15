Watch
Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 12

ODU football coach's show
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:26:16-05

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three games remain on Old Dominion's football regular season schedule as the Monarchs return home to face Florida Atlantic.

This week, head coach Ricky Rahne what's been clicking during ODU's back-to-back wins, the 1-0 mentality and this week's match-up with the Owls.

Old Dominion enters the weekend with a 3-6 record, 2-3 in Conference USA, while FAU will be hoping to clinch bowl eligibility at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 on WTKR through November 26.

