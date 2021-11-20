Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 19

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion football is on a roll as the Monarchs embrace Ricky Rahne's 1-0 mentality. This Saturday they go for their fourth straight win at Middle Tennessee State.

This week during the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Coach Rahne discusses some things he's seen his team improve upon and the most recent win against Florida Atlantic. We also look ahead to Saturday's game against the Blue Raiders, a team that has yet to lose a game at home this season.

Megan Plain catches up with the Old Dominion Marching Band and gets their thoughts on supporting the Monarchs.

ODU enters the week, 4-6, 3-3 in Conference USA.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 on WTKR.