Watch
SportsCoach's Show

Actions

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 26

items.[0].videoTitle
ODU football coach's show
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 22:48:24-05

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion has found its stride, winning four games in a row and looking for bowl eligibility this Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, head coach Ricky Rahne discusses what's been working during the four game winning streak and sticking to the team's 1-0 mentality. We also break down Saturday's match-up with Charlotte in the Oyster Bowl.

Having just completed the Thanksgiving Holiday, Coach Rahne tells us about some of his Turkey Day favorites.

Old Dominion is 5-6 on the year, 4-3 in Conference USA, and will face a fellow 5-6 squad in the 49ers. The winner is expected to earn a trip to a bowl game.

This marks the 2021 season finale of the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign