Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 4

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After back-to-back losses, Old Dominion hopes to kick off November with a strong showing at home against Marshall.

During this edition of the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the Thundering Herd, the Marshall running game and what makes them so good on defense. He also breaks down how to go about correcting certain things that have hampered the Monarchs their last couple of times out.

News 3's Zach Staton introduces us to Devin Brandt-Epps, an Oklahoma native who has found the fight fit at Old Dominion.

Marshall is 4-4, 1-3 in Sun Belt Conference play, but has show its potential with wins at Notre Dame and at James Madison. ODU enters Saturday's contest 3-5, 2-2 in the Sun Belt.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.