Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off their first Conference USA victory of the season and first win over an FBS opponent since November of 2018, Old Dominion hits the road looking to string some wins together.

The Monarchs head to Miami to face Florida International, a Panthers team that enters 1-7 and losers of seven in a row. ODU head coach Ricky Rahne discusses the win over Louisiana Tech and the upcoming showdown with FIU.

We'll also hear from key players in Old Dominion's move to the Sun Belt Conference.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR CBS 3.