Watch Now
SportsCoach's Show

Actions

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 14

ODU football coach's show
Posted at 11:53 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 23:53:08-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off a bye week, Old Dominion looks to get back into the win column on Saturday and stay perfect in Sun Belt play when the Monarchs visit Coastal Carolina.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne breaks down the Chanticleers, as ODU returns to the site of December's Myrtle Beach Bowl. Coastal Carolina enters the contest with a 6-0 record, one of 15 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS.

We're also going behind the scenes with Coach Rahne, as he shows a little bit about breaking down film.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events