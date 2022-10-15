Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off a bye week, Old Dominion looks to get back into the win column on Saturday and stay perfect in Sun Belt play when the Monarchs visit Coastal Carolina.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne breaks down the Chanticleers, as ODU returns to the site of December's Myrtle Beach Bowl. Coastal Carolina enters the contest with a 6-0 record, one of 15 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS.

We're also going behind the scenes with Coach Rahne, as he shows a little bit about breaking down film.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.