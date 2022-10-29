Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 28

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion hits the road on Saturday looking to bounce back from a loss and stay atop the Sun Belt Eastern Division.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses his team's energy, struggles in the red zone against Georgia Southern and trying to improve on third down conversions. The Monarchs enter Saturday's game at Georgia State with a 3-4 record, 2-1 in Sun Belt play.

Rahne also offers his scouting report of the Panthers, a team that leads the conference in rushing and has multiple weapons that can run the football. Georgia Southern is 2-5 on the campaign, 1-2 in league contests.

Hudson has become a staple of the sidelines at ODU football games. Zach Staton takes a look at every Monarch's favorite pup.

We also turn back the clock with Coach Rahne, discussing a high school interview from the Denver Post.

Old Dominion and Georgia State kick off at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of football season.