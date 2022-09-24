Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion kicks off its Sun Belt schedule on Saturday against Arkansas State, the first Sun Belt game in Monarch program history.

This week, we're discussing the match-up with the Red Wolves with head coach Ricky Rahne. They come in with a 1-2 record, but one of those losses came at Ohio State and the other saw them leading at Memphis late in the game. Arkansas State's lone win came over Grambling in its season opener.

Coach Rahne also breaks down his message to the team following last week's heart-breaking loss at Virginia, which was to re-invest in the process.

The players give their thoughts on Saturday's showdown and Zach Staton takes a look at Ali Jennings' fresh start at Old Dominion.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of football season.