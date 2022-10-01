Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 30

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion hits the field at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the second straight week to close out its non-conference schedule on Saturday, looking to remain perfect at home this season.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne tells us about some things his team has been working on, such as putting a complete game together. He's also breaking down Liberty as the Flames and ODU face off for the second time in as many years.

Liberty comes in with a 3-1 record, its only loss coming by a point at Wake Forest. The Flames downed Old Dominion last season in Lynchburg, 45-17, led by now-Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis.

We're also getting the players' thoughts on facing LU and wrapping up the non-conference portion of the campaign.

Of course, Monarch Nation is also getting ready for Saturday's contest, as the fans do for each game. Zach Staton ventures into the tailgate lots to catch up with some of the ODU faithful.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of football season.