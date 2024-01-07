College Basketball Roundup: Norfolk State men, women claim MEAC openers on road

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — A busy day on the hardwood seeing Norfolk State get started in MEAC play on the right foot.

Spartan men fend off South Carolina State in 79-72 win

The Norfolk State men held off a second half comeback attempt from the Bulldogs to notch the 79-72 victory. Jamarii Thomas led the way with 16 points for the green and gold, while Daryl Anderson put up 13 points with three three-pointers.

NSU opened up a 40-28 lead going into halftime. The second half saw SCSU cut the lead down to a little as five points, but Robert Jones' group found its footing in the closing stretch behind a couple of Tyrel Bladen dunks in transition.

The win moves the Spartans to 10-7 on the season with a 1-0 start in MEAC play. Next up is a trip to North Carolina Central in a big road game on Monday.

Norfolk State women dominate Bulldogs with hot shooting

In the same building, the Norfolk State women jumped out to a 24-4 lead and never looked back en route to a dominant 94-33 win. Transfer guard Diamond Johnson continued the terrific start to her Spartan career, posting 21 points in the win. It's the fourth straight game she's scored 20 points or more.

The green and gold shot 14-24 from beyond the arc and put six players in double figures. Along with Johnson, Anjanae Richardson led the way with 16 points and Da'Brya Clark posted 15 in the win.

Norfolk State won its fourth game in a row on Saturday to get to 11-4 on the season. NSU heads to NC Central as well on Monday.

Hampton first half effort falls flat against Campbell

A tremendous opening 20 minutes from Hampton men's basketball was nullified by Campbell's second half in an 80-69 loss at home on Saturday.

The Pirates led by as many as eight over the Fighting Camels in the opening frame, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three. The home team went into the locker rooms up three thanks to a Tedrick Wilcox Jr. triple with 59 seconds left in the half.

Out of the locker rooms, the visitors found their footing. Leading 59-55 with 10:52 left to play, Campbell used a 15-0 run to put the game out of reach down the stretch.

Wilcox Jr. scored 18 points for Hampton while Kyrese Mullen put 16. The Pirates drop to 4-11 on the season and have now lost six straight with William & Mary visiting the Convocation Center on Thursday.

Tribe men fall to Drexel to snap home winning streak

William & Mary saw it's nine-game home winning streak broken by Drexel in a 77-55 loss.

The Tribe found themselves in a fight for most of the opening half, trailing by as many as 15 before a rally going into halftime closed the gap to 33-27.

In the second half, however, the Dragons took control of the game with some hot shooting. The visitors outscored W&M 44-28 and shot better than 55 percent to close out the game.

Trey Moss scored a career-high 22 points with Matteus Case chipping in 12. W&M dropped to 6-9 on the season with Thursday's visit to Hampton on the horizon.