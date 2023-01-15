Watch Now
Sports

Actions

College basketball roundup -- Saturday, January 14

ODU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WTKR
The Old Dominion women's basketball team does a lap around the court to thank students for attending the Monarchs' Education Game on December 6, 2022.
ODU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Posted at 11:11 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 23:11:19-05

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — A day split results for most local college basketball teams. The Old Dominion men couldn't bounce back from Thursday's stunning loss to Coastal Carolina while the Monarch women held off a pesky Marshall team at home.

At Norfolk State, the Spartan women cruised by Howard, but the men were beaten in controversial fashion. Joe Bryant made a layup with 1.2 seconds left to play to put NSU up 84-83, but the Spartans were hit with a technical after players came off the bench and onto the floor to celebrate. The Bison would hit three out of four free throws and stun Norfolk St. 86-84.

Men's college basketball scores:

Marshall 73, Old Dominion 65

Howard 86, Norfolk St. 84

William & Mary 69, UNC Wilmington 67

Christopher Newport 90, Bridgewater State 79

Women's college basketball scores:

Old Dominion 63, Marshall 56

Norfolk St. 64, Howard 37

Christopher Newport 86, Salisbury 38

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV