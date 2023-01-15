College basketball roundup -- Saturday, January 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — A day split results for most local college basketball teams. The Old Dominion men couldn't bounce back from Thursday's stunning loss to Coastal Carolina while the Monarch women held off a pesky Marshall team at home.

At Norfolk State, the Spartan women cruised by Howard, but the men were beaten in controversial fashion. Joe Bryant made a layup with 1.2 seconds left to play to put NSU up 84-83, but the Spartans were hit with a technical after players came off the bench and onto the floor to celebrate. The Bison would hit three out of four free throws and stun Norfolk St. 86-84.

Men's college basketball scores:

Marshall 73, Old Dominion 65

Howard 86, Norfolk St. 84

William & Mary 69, UNC Wilmington 67

Christopher Newport 90, Bridgewater State 79

Women's college basketball scores:

Old Dominion 63, Marshall 56

Norfolk St. 64, Howard 37

Christopher Newport 86, Salisbury 38