College basketball roundup - Saturday, January 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Conference play is now in full swing for local college basketball teams. Old Dominion saw both its men's and women's team pick up wins in the Sun Belt, while Norfolk State opened up Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action with a win over Maryland Eastern Shore in both men's and women's hoops.

Men's basketball scores:

Old Dominion 81, Georgia Southern 75 (OT)

Norfolk State 57, Maryland Eastern Shore 46

Northeastern 79, Hampton 63

Hofstra 75, William and Mary 62

Christopher Newport 75, York College of Pennsylvania 72

Virginia 73, Syracuse 66

NC State 73, Virginia Tech 69

Women's basketball scores:

Old Dominion 83, South Alabama 43

Norfolk State 43, Maryland Eastern Shore 34

On Sunday, William and Mary women's basketball is back in action against College of Charleston, the Hampton Lady Pirates head to Towson, and Christopher Newport goes on the road, trying to protect a 13-0 record, at Washington and Lee.