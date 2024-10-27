College football roundup: Hampton, Norfolk State get homecoming wins

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — Homecoming season brought plenty of joy for Hampton and Norfolk State fans on Saturday. Both the Pirates and the Spartans played in front of packed stands and both sent those fans home with plenty to smile about as the homestretch of the college football season looms near.

HAMPTON CRUISES BY ELON

Behind a dominant rushing attack and a stout defensive performance, Hampton exacted some revenge against Elon with a 41-21 victory at Armstrong Stadium.

The Pirates offense posted 277 yards on the ground on 55 attempts, led by Ja'Quan Snipes with 106 yards and a touchdown. Tymere Robinson led the way in the scoring column with three touchdowns on the ground along with 66 yards. Donovan Shepard joined them with 52 yards on seven carries.

Chris Zellous got the start behind center, throwing for 42 yards and rushing for 19 more. Malcolm Mays received most of the passing load, completing 12 of his 17 attempts for 62 yards with a touchdown pass to Kymari Gray.

The defense ruled the afternoon, holding Elon to just 168 total yards and completely stifling their opponents on the ground. The Phoenix rushed for -28 yards, thanks in part to six Pirate sacks.

With the win, Hampton improves to 5-3 and 2-2 on the season. For the first time since the first week of September, they'll play a second straight game at home when Villanova comes to town next Saturday.

NORFOLK STATE HOLDS OFF HOWARD

Coming out of a bye week Norfolk State felt rejuvenated and re-energized to tackle the final portion of its season.

Saturday's test against Howard proving to be a good one. The Spartans held off the Bison in the final ten minutes of the game to grab a 21-20 nail-biting win and break a three-game losing streak.

Special teams got the green and gold some massive momentum in the second quarter. Trailing 10-0, Phoebus product Jaylen White returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to Norfolk State on the board.

With a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, X'Zavion Evans unleashed a twisting run that ended with the running back spinning into the endzone. The 16-yard touchdown rush was part of his 42 yards on the ground and gave NSU a 14-10 advantage.

Howard would take the lead back on the next drive but it would give the home team great field position on the ensuing kickoff. Norfolk State went lightning quick on a five play, 55 yard drive that was capped off with a Kevon King touchdown to make it 21-17. All the Spartans would surrender after that was a field goal, holding off Howard's last ditch effort as time expired.

After missing the team's last game against Towson with an injury, starting quarterback Jalen Daniels returned to the lineup and posted an efficient 10-for-14, 117 yard performance in the pocket.

Norfolk State improves to 3-6 on the season and won its first homecoming game since the 2021 campaign. Up next is a trip to Morgan State before they go into their second bye week of the season.

TRIBE CAN'T GET RANKED ROAD WIN AGAINST STONY BROOK

With the CAA crowded at the top of the standings, No. 15 William & Mary looked to get a leg up on the road but couldn't quiet a hot Stony Brook squad.

The Tribe trailed by just eight going to halftime but couldn't find points in the second half, falling to the 24th ranked Seawolves in a 35-13 loss.

After falling down 7-0, Darius Wilson closed the gap with a touchdown run in the first quarter. The senior quarterback threw for 197 yards but tossed three interceptions in the loss.

A usually dominant rushing attack couldn't quite get in rhythm for Mike London's squad, running for a season low 120 yards as a team and averaging just 3.4 yards a carry. Bronson Yoder led the way with 65 yards, while Wilson scored both touchdowns for W&M on the ground.

With the loss, the Tribe fall to 5-3 on the year and 2-2 in the CAA. The road swing continues next Saturday for W&M when it heads to North Carolina A&T.