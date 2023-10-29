COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Norfolk State collapses in fourth quarter, Hampton breaks three-game skid

Three Hampton Roads college football teams with home games and all three contests coming down to one score games. Two squads would find the end three-game losing streaks while another found heartbreak again in 2023.

Norfolk State gives up 22 fourth quarter points in collapse against Morgan State

With 11:13 to play at Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk State appeared poised to get over its skid in the month of October. Kevon King darted his way in for a touchdown to give the green and gold a 28-10 lead over Morgan State and plenty of momentum.

It disappeared quickly.

The Bears used 22 unanswered points to storm back and upend the Spartans 32-28, the fourth straight loss for Dawson Odums' group. After King's score, Keith Jenkins Jr. ran back the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to cut the lead to 28-18 after a two-point conversion.

Five minutes later, Erick Hunter would pick off an Otto Kuhns pass and return it 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-25. On its final drive of the game, Morgan State quarterback Tahj Smith scrambled 14 yards to notch the game-winning touchdown.

Kuhns passed for 175 yards with a touchdown and two picks in the game. King, an Oscar Smith graduate, ran for two scores and hauled in a reception for a touchdown as well.

Norfolk State (2-6) has now been on the short end of five games this season that have been decided by single digits.

Hampton holds off North Carolina A&T to stop three-game losing streak

A Stanley Garner fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter proved to be the dagger for Hampton (4-4) on Saturday, holding off North Carolina A&T for a 26-24 win at home, snapping a three-game skid in the process.

The Pirates took a 12-7 lead into halftime after a Kymari Gray touchdown catch from Christopher Zellous with five seconds left in the second quarter. Zellous continued in the third quarter, hitting TK Paisant for a one-yard scoring throw to make it 19-7.

After an Aggies touchdown pass from Green Run product Kevin White made it a one-score game again, Robert Prunty's team got the game-changing play. Romon Copeland took the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, ultimately putting the game out of reach for the visitors. Garner's fumble recovery gave HU the ball back for good with 3:35 to play.

Zellous passed for 198 yards with a pair of scores and one interception.

Veizi's blocked field goal lifts William & Mary to win over Monmouth

Potential deja vu nearly setting in at Zable Stadium for William & Mary. Leading 31-28 over Monmouth with just eight seconds to play, the Hawks set up for a game-tying 27-yard field goal.

Hope was not lost, though, as Gent Veizi got a hand on the kick to give the Tribe a victory it needed after dropping three straight contests.

Darius Wilson passed for 283 yards in the game with two touchdowns. Malachi Imoh put up 112 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown and another receiving score. JT Mayo hauled in what would be the game-winning touchdown with 6:14 to play in the fourth quarter.

William & Mary (5-3) continued its near dominance at home, winning six of its last seven games at Zable Stadium.