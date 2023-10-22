COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: William & Mary collapses in second half, Norfolk State can't hold on at Howard

A busy day around 757 and Virginia football, including a blown second half lead for William & Mary and a missed chance on the road for Norfolk State.

William & Mary surrenders 31 second half points in collapse against Towson

Things looked normal for William & Mary at halftime, leading Towson 17-3. The defense looked stout and the offense finding opportunities throughout the opening 30 minutes.

The second half turning out to be a nightmare for the Tribe. The Tigers used 31 points in the final 30 minutes to upend Mike London's group, 34-24.

Out of the locker room, Towson used a 22 play, 82 yard drive, one that included a successful fake punt, to score its first touchdown of the game. On the ensuing kickoff, W&M returner JT Mayo was stripped and Alijah Bivens recovered for the visitors. Four plays later, Devin Matthews tied the game up on a touchdown run, flipping momentum for good.

Towson would ice the game in the fourth quarter with a Keegan Vaughn field goal and a 53-yard touchdown reception from Carter Runyan.

Darius Wilson passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns for William & Mary in the loss, while Malachi Imo led the way on the ground with 104 yards. Hollis Mathis pulled in both touchdown catches while Martin Lucas ran in a score of his own.

The Tribe are now 4-3 with three straight losses and a visit from Monmouth coming next Saturday.

Norfolk State effort thwarted by late Howard touchdown

A down to the wire game once again going against Norfolk State, this time in a 27-23 road loss to Howard.

The Spartans got up as much as 17-6 in the game during the second quarter after a Kevon King scoring run, followed by Otto Kuhns finding RJ Baker for a passing touchdown just before halftime.

The Bison kept clawing back in, getting the game tied up at 20 in the fourth quarter. With 5:58 to go, Grandin Wilcox banged through a 36-yard field goal to put the green and gold back up by three. With 1:17 to play, however, Quinton Williams connected with Jarett Hunter on a 15-yard scoring throw to get Howard back on top for good.

Kuhns threw for 218 yards for the Spartans while King, an Oscar Smith graduate, led the way in rushing with 49 yards on 12 carries.

The Spartans have now lost three straight games, falling to 2-5 on the season. NSU has had all but one game this season decided by single digits.

Hampton falls to Delaware 47-3 at home

Delaware took momentum from Hampton early and never gave it back at Armstrong Stadium, downing the Pirates 47-3.

After going up 7-0 on their first drive of the game, the Fightin' Blue Hens got a massive spark on an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jourdan Townsend. The visitors led 17-0 after the first quarter.

Jared Lewis started his first game for Hampton this season, throwing for 47 yards in place of Christopher Zellous. Tymere Robinson put up 119 yards on the ground in 20 carries for Robert Prunty's squad.

Hampton fell to 3-4 with the loss, it'll host North Carolina A&T next Saturday.

CNU cruises past Kean on Homecoming

Christopher Newport jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead on Kean University and never looked back, taking a 34-10 homecoming victory.

Matt Dzierski dished out three touchdown passes for the Captains, including two in the first half. He finished with 242 yards on the afternoon. CNU's rushing attacked wracked up 216 yards, led by Gunnar White's 77 yards and one touchdown run.

Colin Hart put a phenomenal performance, posting 184 receiving yards with a pair of touchdown catches while also notching a rushing touchdown on a 48-yard run.

The Captains are 5-2 on the season with their final regular season home game on the horizon next Saturday against Montclair State.