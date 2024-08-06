Comets shoot for next step after bursting back onto scene

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Kendal Jefferson did not waste any time putting his fingerprint on the Granby football program during his first year on the job in 2023.

He and his staff took over a team coming off three winless campaigns and went right to work, quickly returning them to relevance.

"I knew what type of person and coach he was and I knew I could count on him like a father or anything," said senior defensive back and wide receiver Eamon Cuffee. "If he says something or tells you [to do something], they're going to do it. He's one of those men that you have to respect and you will respect."

"When the season ended, I really had a chance to take it all in and realize just how much we did do," Jefferson recalled. "We did a lot. The guys really believed and it made me proud to be a part of that."

Jefferson has a lot to be proud of, as does his entire group. Granby posted a 7-3 record during the regular season, making the playoffs and falling just short of a postseason win in a thriller with Nansemond River. The head coach says he has 16 starters returning from that group, so the Comets have a strong foundation in place for 2024.

"This season, I don't see us really losing to people unless we beat ourselves," he said.

"When we get to those big teams like the Maurys, the Warwicks, the King's Forks, we've just got to compete and bring it and [not fear anybody]," added Cuffee.

Now the goal is to be mentioned in the same breath as those programs. Granby has its eye on one of those teams in particular. Cross-town foe Maury currently has a hold on the city, region and state and the Comets know the Commodores are the next hurdle to clear.

"They put on pads just like we do, they go to practice just like we do," Cuffee pointed out. "We've just got to work harder and harder, that's it."

"It's our job to knock off the king to become the king," added Jefferson. "You've got to win the city around here. That's the whole ultimate goal is to win the city first and winning the city around here means a whole lot."

After last year's turnaround season, Granby has put itself back on the map with eyes on staying there. Not since 2004 has the program experienced a district title and the Comets' last state crown came way back in 1953, but Jefferson and his players are aiming high as they storm into the campaign.

"We're going for a championship," the head coach declared. "Last year we said playoffs and people laughed at us, because previously we didn't have any wins. It was put out there last year could we go over 1.5 (wins) or whatever and we took that personally."

Granby begins its quest August 31 when the Comets open the season on the road at Denbigh.