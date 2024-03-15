Coming home: Hampton announces Ivan Thomas as next head basketball coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Ivan Thomas made his mark as a high school head coach and a college assistant. Now he's taking the reins of Hampton in his first collegiate head coaching job.

The Pirates officially announced the hiring of Thomas as their next head basketball coach Friday in an athletic department release. News 3 reported that Hampton would hire Thomas on Wednesday.

"I am honored and humbled to return home to the 757 as the head men's basketball coach at Hampton University," Thomas said in the release. "My journey in coaching has been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for developing young athletes both on and off the court. Hampton holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to building a championship-caliber program that reflects the values of this esteemed institution. Together with our dedicated staff, talented student-athletes, and the unwavering support of the Hampton community, I am confident that we will achieve great success and leave a lasting legacy."

“We are excited to welcome Ivan Thomas back home as our head men’s basketball coach,” Hampton Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson added. “He has a deep commitment to excellence and is a proven winner at the high school, AAU, and collegiate levels. He is a tremendous recruiter who has developed players throughout his career. As a native of Virginia, he has strong ties to the Hampton area and has a vision of how to build Hampton basketball into a championship program. He understands the commitment it takes to be successful on the court and the role athletics can play in developing young men.”

The Norfolk native and Norview product was an assistant at Georgetown this season after spending the last seven years as an assistant at Providence.

Prior to making the jump to the college ranks, Thomas enjoyed success at the high school level. He led Edison High School in Alexandria from 2002-2005 before moving across town to T.C. Williams High School. At Williams, he would amass a 75-9 record and lead the program to the state title in 2008. He made the jump to his home area following that title, leading Kecoughtan High School for seven seasons.

Thomas also led the Boo Williams 17U AAU squad from 2002-2015.

An introductory press conference is expected to be scheduled for next week, according to an athletic department spokesperson.