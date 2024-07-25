Commanders 2024 Training Camp Kickoff

ASHBURN, Va. (WTKR) — For the second year in a row, Commanders training camp begins with a theme of change. New head coach Dan Quinn begins his project to help "recalibrate" Washington into a winner. Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, steps into his rookie season with plenty of expectations on his shoulders.

We'll get our first opportunity to see what the burgundy and gold will look like heading into the 2024 season as training camp gets underway at Commanders Park.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24:

Cornelius Lucas summed up the theme of Commanders training camp with one word.

"Competition is the word of the day, competition is the word of the month, competition is the word of the season," said the offensive lineman.

That's the tone set my new head coach Dan Quinn, leading the organization through camp for the first time. With new general manager Adam Peters watching on from the sidelines, Washington went through a brisk practice that kicked off at 9:00 AM.

"There's a big energy buzz so far. Everybody's just excited for the first day back," said linebacker Jamin Davis. "Everybody is just glad to be back around each other, get back to work and turn this thing in the right direction."

An efficient day of work a cornerstone for what practice looks like with Quinn at the helm.

"I'm not the best on patience," he said. "It's why I used the word 'recalibrate.' This is not rebuilding, we're not buying an old house. It's how quickly can we get to become good at so many parts of football. I'm just the opposite of patience."

That urgency is spreading through the team.

"Competition, energy. Guys are still trying to figure that out but you embrace that competition," said wide receiver Jamison Crowder. "Come out here each day, make plays, have fun and get better."

"When he first came, I asked a lot of guys around the league around him and haven't had one bad thing said about him," said All-Pro defensive end Jonathan Allen. "Everyone who's ever played for him has loved it and so far I'm loving it."

Another new piece on display is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The second overall pick in April's NFL Draft split time with number one offense with veteran Marcus Mariota during the first day of practices.

Though he's not been announced as the Week 1 starter for the Commanders, Quinn was quick to acknowledge everyone's on the same page with where the competition is likely heading.

"I want you to know, it's not a secret but it is a journey and a process," he said during a press conference with Peters on Tuesday. "So, as we're going, when he's ready, we will know. And when he's ready, he'll also know."

There's plenty of pressure on Daniels from fans, hoping that he can be the quarterback to step in and break a cycle that's seen more than 30 quarterbacks start for the franchise since 1991.

Through minicamp, OTAs and the first day of training camp, his teammates with the burgundy and gold have seen a player willing to do what it takes to take up that mantle.

"Jayden with his natural ability, not only that but his work ethic is very strong," said Terry McLaurin, who's tallied three straight seasons 1,000+ receiving yards. "He wants to be great. And not only that but he's very personable and he wants his teammates to have fun."

"I think he'll continue to get better and I'm looking forward to it," Crowder said.

Camp continues on Thursday at 9:00 AM. The first three practices will be just the team and media, with fans arriving on Sunday for their first look at practices in person.