Commanders announce 2022 training camp dates

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - The helmet of Washington Commanders NFL football team new quarterback Carson Wentz sits on a table during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Washington Commanders are refuting a report that alleged they withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 16, 2022
ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- As minicamp concludes, the Washington Commanders announced their training camp schedule on Thursday.

Training camp will kickoff on July 27 and run through August 18 at the team's headquarters in Ashburn. It will also feature a practice at FedEx Field on August 6. That practice will run from 6:45 PM- 9:00 PM.

The FedEx Field session will be open to the public and fans will have the opportunity to purchase free tickets. London Fletcher and Julie Donaldson will narrate the practice and provide in-practice interviews with select players. Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from players, coaches and Washington football legends.

Fans will be able to sign up for a lottery that will give them a chance to gain free access to training camp practices. Times of practices, walk-throughs and days off will be announce closer to the kickoff of camp.

Special events during training camp will include the team's annual Military Appreciation Day, Fan Appreciation Day and a daily Commanders Community Corner.

The team held its training camp in Richmond from 2013-2019 before holding the entire event in Ashburn amid the pandemic prior to the 2020 season. Last year saw the squad practice at the Richmond facility for four days before returning to its headquarters for the bulk of camp.

For more information on 2022 Commanders Training Camp, click here.

