Commanders announce 2023 training camp schedule

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Commanders fans in Hampton Roads will have plenty of chances to catch the team in action as Washington gears up for the 2023 season.

The team unveiled its training camp schedule on Monday. Camp will be held at the team's headquarters in Ashburn and run from July 27-August 19. All practices will begin at 9:00 AM and a full schedule can be found below.

A handful of special events are on the slate for 2023 training camp. Saturday, July 29, will serve as NFL Back Together Saturday. All 32 NFL teams will be celebrating the return of the sport during their practices. Washington fans will be treated to a DJ, a performance by the drum-line, Washington Legend meet and greets and a kid zone. Those in attendance will receive a fan pack that includes sunscreen and an autograph book.

August 8 will serve as Military Appreciation Day and the Commanders will welcome hundreds of military members to receive recognition and go through a special practice experience. The team will also host Kids Day on August 9, when approximately 300 DC-area youth will be on hand.

New this year will be a 2,000 seat bleacher on the practice field that will allow fans to take in the action a little bit more comfortably. Those will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, Washington will hold joint practices with another team for the first time since 2018. The Commanders will travel to Baltimore to train with the Ravens on August 15 and 16.

Fans wishing to secure free tickets to training camp sessions can do so here. An email regarding parking and other information will be sent to all ticket holders closer to the kickoff of camp.

Washington Commanders Training Camp:

July 27

July 28

July 29 (NFL Back Together Saturday)

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 8 (Military Appreciation Day)

August 9 (Kids Day)

August 11 (Preseason game @ Cleveland)

August 13

August 14

August 15 (Joint practice @ Baltimore)

August 16 (Joint practice @ Baltimore)

August 18

August 19

August 21 (Preseason game vs. Baltimore)

August 26 (Preseason game vs. Cincinnati)

*All practices begin at 9:00 AM. Gates open at 8:00 AM