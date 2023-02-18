Commanders bring in Bieniemy in hopes of offensive boost

After a five-week search that saw the Commanders interview eight candidates, the team finally has its man.

Eric Bieniemy will take over as Washington’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, the team announced on Saturday. Bieniemy spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, helping Kansas City to two Super Bowl victories, most recently last weekend. While he did not have primary play-calling duties under Andy Reid ESPN is reporting that he will have complete control of the offense in Washington, including play-calling.

Eric Bieniemy will officially be introduced during an 11:00am news conference on Thursday at Commanders Park, per the team.@WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/DbPR07iH4B — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) February 18, 2023

The network also reported that the two sides have agreed to a two-year deal.

Bieniemy takes over for Scott Turner, who was relieved of his duties on Jan. 10. The Commanders struggled offensively, finishing 2022 ranked 20th in total offense and 26th in scoring.

The Commanders finished the season with an 8-8-1 record, good enough for last place in a much-improved NFC East.

Washington will introduce the newest member of its coaching staff during an 11 a.m. news conference on Thursday at Commanders Park.

