Commanders hire Adam Peters as next general manager

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Josh Harris hasn't wasted much time making a splash since the Commanders' season ended. Four days after firing Ron Rivera, Harris and his group have made their first big front office hire.

A team spokesperson confirmed to News 3 on Friday that the organization has reached an agreement with Adam Peters to be the Commanders' next general manager. Peters was most recently the assistant general manager of the 49ers.

The new Washington GM had been in San Francisco since 2017, playing a key role in building a successful roster that has become a perennial power in the NFC. Peters began his career as a scout with the Patriots in 2003 and joined the Broncos in a scouting role in 2009, helping both organizations to Super Bowl wins. He was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in Denver in 2014 before his move to San Francisco three years later.

Peters was hired by John Lynch by the bay as vice president of player personnel before climbing the ladder to assistant general manager in 2021.

Now he looks to construct more success with an organization thirsting for a winner. The Commanders are coming off a 4-13 season and fired Ron Rivera after four years as the team's head coach on Monday. Rivera's held an overall record of 26-40-1 in the burgundy and gold and put together no winning seasons, but stumbled into an NFC East title in 2020 with a 7-9 campaign.

Martin Mayhew previously served as the general manager of the Commanders, but Rivera had the final say in all football decisions. Harris emphasized the need for the head of football operations and head coach to be separate positions during his remarks this past Monday and Peters will assume the lead role in the front office.

As for Mayhew, his future with the team has yet to be determined. He and Peters worked together in San Francisco, so the team could offer him a chance to return in a different role.

The first big job for Peters will be hiring a head coach. Harris said Monday that he planned to run a "rapid, but thorough" search for both positions and bringing Peters on board will help move that process along.