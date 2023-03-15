Commanders ink QB Brissett

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- The day after news of Taylor Heinicke's departure from Washington emerged, the Commanders found the former Monarch's replacement.

Jacoby Brissett has signed a one-year deal with the organization worth up to $10 million, $8 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The team has yet to announce the signing.

Brissett comes to Washington in hopes of providing competition for Sam Howell when it comes to the Commanders' starting quarterback spot. If he starts a game in 2023, he will become the ninth quarterback to do so during Ron Rivera's tenure. Rivera is entering his fourth season leading the team.

The veteran quarterback is entering his eighth year in the NFL and spent 2022 with the Browns. He started 11 games with Cleveland, going 4-7, completing 64 percent of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Browns ranked sixth in the league in offensive efficiency with Brissett at quarterback.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Brissett played for the Dolphins in 2021 after spending four years with the Colts. His career began with the Patriots in 2016.

Rivera has said that Howell is going into the offseason program as the team's starting quarterback, but Brissett could put a wrinkle in those plans. Howell played in one game last season, leading Washington to an upset victory over the Cowboys in the regular season finale, his first career start. In their new acquisition, the Commanders get an experienced signal caller who has, at times, shown success on the NFL level.

Heinicke started 24 games over the last two seasons for Washington with the team going 12-11-1 in those contests. The Commanders went 3-8 with other quarterbacks in the starting role. Heinicke agreed to a two year deal with the Falcons on Tuesday that is worth up to $20 million.