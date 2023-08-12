Commanders Kickoff: Getting you ready for the 2023 season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Washington Commanders kicked off their preseason schedule on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns, giving us our first taste of NFL action involving the burgundy and gold.

During Commanders Kickoff, Marc Davis and Zach Staton take you through several areas of the team. Players and fans discuss the new ownership group, led by Josh Harris, that purchased the team from Daniel Snyder last month.

We're also giving you a look at Commanders' first round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes, who is getting his first look at the NFL stage. Forbes is a cornerback looking to come in and make an immediate impact.

The HogFarmers are a group of fans who not only bleed burgundy and gold, but take their passion off the field as well. These hard-core Commanders faithful give countless hours to raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer families.

Commanders President Jason Wright joined News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis one-on-one to discuss the new ownership group, winning back the fanbase and navigating through the last three years.

