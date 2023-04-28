Commanders select CB Forbes with No. 16 pick

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTKR)- The Commanders made a move to help bolster their defensive backfield during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Washington selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick in Kansas City. He's the eighth defensive back the team has selected in the draft's opening round in franchise history.

The team hopes Forbes will provide a boost to a defense that ranked 28th in interceptions in 2022, 26th in total defensive takeaways. The Bulldog defensive back tied for third in the country with six interceptions in 2022, returning three of them for touchdowns. He holds an FBS record for career pick-sixes with six.

Forbes was named AP Second Team All-American in 2022.

The Commanders will have two picks on Friday, holding the No. 47 pick in the second round and pick No. 97 in the third round.