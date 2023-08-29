Commanders settle on initial 53-man roster

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- It will see plenty of changes between now and the kickoff of the regular season on September 10, but the Washington Commanders have their 53-man roster set for now.

The team officially unveiled its initial 53-man group on Tuesday afternoon, the final day NFL teams had to cut their roster down to the allowed number of players.

While the Commanders cut quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Jaret Patterson, undrafted rookie free agent Mitchell Tinsley grabbed a roster spot after a strong performance in Saturday's preseason finale against Cincinnati.

Washington will move forward with seven wide receivers and 11 defensive lineman. Terry McLaurin is managing a toe injury and Jonathan Allen has been dealing with a foot issue, so the team will have depth at both positions as the season nears.

The Commanders kick off their season at home against Arizona on September 10 at 1:00 PM.

Here is the team's full 53-man roster as of Tuesday evening:

QB

Sam Howell

Jacoby Brissett

RB

Brian Robinson Jr.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Antonio Gibson

WR

Jahan Dotson

Dyami Brown

Curtis Samuel

Dax Milne

Byron Pringle

Terry McLaurin

Mitchell Tinsley

TE

Curtis Hodges

Logan Thomas

Cole Turner

John Bates

OL

Ricky Stromberg

Nick Gates

Andrew Wylie

Charles Leno Jr.

Trent Scott

Chris Paul

Sam Cosmi

Saahdiq Charles

Cornelius Lucas

DE

Andre Jones Jr.

KJ Henry

Montez Sweat

Casey Toohill

James Smith-Williams

Efe Obada

Chase Young

DT

John Ridgeway

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Phidarian Mathis

LB

Khaleke Hudson

David Mayo

Jamin Davis

Cody Barton

CB

Emmanuel Forbes

Benjamin St-Juste

Kendall Fuller

Christian Holmes

Danny Johnson

S

Jartavius Martin

Derrick Forest

Kamren Curl

Percy Butler

Jeremy Reaves

P

Tress Way

PK

Joey Slye

LS

Cameron Cheeseman

