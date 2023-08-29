Commanders settle on initial 53-man roster

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- It will see plenty of changes between now and the kickoff of the regular season on September 10, but the Washington Commanders have their 53-man roster set for now.
The team officially unveiled its initial 53-man group on Tuesday afternoon, the final day NFL teams had to cut their roster down to the allowed number of players.
While the Commanders cut quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Jaret Patterson, undrafted rookie free agent Mitchell Tinsley grabbed a roster spot after a strong performance in Saturday's preseason finale against Cincinnati.
Washington will move forward with seven wide receivers and 11 defensive lineman. Terry McLaurin is managing a toe injury and Jonathan Allen has been dealing with a foot issue, so the team will have depth at both positions as the season nears.
The Commanders kick off their season at home against Arizona on September 10 at 1:00 PM.
Here is the team's full 53-man roster as of Tuesday evening:
QB
Sam Howell
Jacoby Brissett
RB
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Gibson
WR
Jahan Dotson
Dyami Brown
Curtis Samuel
Dax Milne
Byron Pringle
Terry McLaurin
Mitchell Tinsley
TE
Curtis Hodges
Logan Thomas
Cole Turner
John Bates
OL
Ricky Stromberg
Nick Gates
Andrew Wylie
Charles Leno Jr.
Trent Scott
Chris Paul
Sam Cosmi
Saahdiq Charles
Cornelius Lucas
DE
Andre Jones Jr.
KJ Henry
Montez Sweat
Casey Toohill
James Smith-Williams
Efe Obada
Chase Young
DT
John Ridgeway
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Phidarian Mathis
LB
Khaleke Hudson
David Mayo
Jamin Davis
Cody Barton
CB
Emmanuel Forbes
Benjamin St-Juste
Kendall Fuller
Christian Holmes
Danny Johnson
S
Jartavius Martin
Derrick Forest
Kamren Curl
Percy Butler
Jeremy Reaves
P
Tress Way
PK
Joey Slye
LS
Cameron Cheeseman