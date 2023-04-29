Watch Now
Commanders stay defensive on NFL Draft Day Two

Jartavius Martin, Michael Brown-Stephens
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass from Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis intended for wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 21:05:35-04

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTKR)- Day two of the NFL Draft saw the Commanders keep the defensive theme going in Kansas City and start the night by selecting another defensive back.

Washington took Illinois cornerback Dartavius Martin in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick. He joins Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes as cornerbacks selected in this year's draft by the organization so far.

Martin was regarded by some as the best nickel in the draft. He came away with three interceptions in 2022, tallied one sack and forced two fumbles. The senior was third in the Big Ten with 14 passes defended this past season and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

The team hopes Martin will provide a boost to a defense that ranked 28th in interceptions in 2022, 26th in total defensive takeaways.

The Commanders hold the No. 97 pick in the third round on Friday.

