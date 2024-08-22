Commanders trade former first round pick Jahan Dotson to Eagles

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — Two years after taking him in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders are moving on from wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

The Penn State product was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday along with a 2025 fifth-round draft pick for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft.

After playing in all 17 games last season, Dotson's opportunities under new head coach Dan Quinn's staff appeared to be shortening. He was fighting for the second wide receiver slot along with Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and third-round selection Luke McCaffrey throughout training camp.

Dotson played in 29 games in his two seasons in the nation's capital, hauling in 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He becomes the second first round pick made during Ron Rivera's time as head coach who is now playing for a different team. Chase Young was dealt to San Francisco at the 2023 trade deadline and is now currently with New Orleans.

The Commanders played New England on Sunday in their preseason finale before all eyes turn to the regular season opener on Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.