Commanders Training Camp Kickoff

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Fans of the Commanders from Washington to Hampton Roads are hoping that a new ownership group in the front office will lead to success on the field. We'll get our first look at that on-field product this week as the team kicks off its 2023 training camp in Ashburn.

Tuesday, July 25:

Report day, when players arrive and check in. Ron Rivera spoke to the media ahead of camp's kickoff and said all healthy players have reported and passed their conditioning tests.

It marks a pivotal fourth season for Rivera as Washington's head coach. The Commanders are 22-27-1 with him at the helm and he'll be looking to lead the squad to its first winning record in his tenure with the organization. Part of that process will be finding consistent production at the quarterback position and Rivera hopes the team has found its guy in Sam Howell.

“I think more than anything else it will start with the quarterback position," the head coach said during his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday. "That’s about as big a question as it gets. Has Sam grown and developed enough to help us take the next step? Is Jacoby (Brissett) ready to go and compete and if he gets that chance, will he take us up to the next level? It’s a big broad question but it does start with that position which is the biggest thing.”

Of course, it's the first training camp of a new era in Ashburn, as the Commanders take the field for the first time since Josh Harris and his fellow investors officially took over as owners of the franchise. Rivera says the impact of the change at the top is already being felt in the locker room.

“I think it's pretty exciting," Rivera said. "You can already feel the impact. A lot of it has to do with just really the reaction from the fanbase more so than anything else. I think our guys have also felt it."

The team will hit the field for its first practice of camp on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM in a practice that is closed to spectators. Fans will get their first chance to take in practice Thursday at 9:00 AM.