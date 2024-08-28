Commanders unveil initial 53-man roster

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- With the season opener a little more than two weeks away, the Washington Commanders have decided on their initial 53-man roster. Tuesday marked final cutdown day across the NFL, where teams across the league make their final choices on who makes their respective clubs coming out of training camp.
The initial roster is subject to change, as teams have until 1:00 PM Wednesday to claim players off waivers. Washington's initial 53-man roster is below:
Quarterback:
Jayden Daniels
Marcus Mariota
Jeff Driskel
Running back:
Brian Robinson Jr.
Austin Ekeler
Jeremy McNichols
Tight ends:
Zach Ertz
John Bates
Ben Sinnott
Colson Yankoff
Wide receiver:
Terry McLaurin
Dyami Brown
Luke McCaffrey
Olamide Zacccheaus
Jamison Crowder
Byron Pringle
Offensive line:
Brandon Coleman
Nick Allegretti
Tyler Biadasz
Sam Cosmi
Andrew Wylie
Cornelius Lucas
Trent Scott
Michael Deiter
Chris Paul
Defensive tackle:
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Jer'Zhan Newton
Phidarian Mathis
John Ridgeway III
Defensive end:
Clelin Ferrell
Dorance Armstrong
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Jamin Davis
Linebacker:
Bobby Wagner
Frankie Luvu
Dante Fowler Jr.
Mykal Walker
Dominique Hampton
Safety:
Jeremy Chinn
Quan Martin
Jeremy Reaves
Percy Butler
Tyler Owens
Darrick Forrest
Cornerback:
Mike Sainristil
Benjamin St-Juste
Emmanuel Forbes
Michael Davis
Noah Igbinoghene
Kicker:
Cade York
Punter:
Tress Way
Long snapper:
Tyler Ott
The Commanders kick off the regular season September 8 at Tampa Bay at 4:25 PM.