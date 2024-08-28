Commanders unveil initial 53-man roster

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- With the season opener a little more than two weeks away, the Washington Commanders have decided on their initial 53-man roster. Tuesday marked final cutdown day across the NFL, where teams across the league make their final choices on who makes their respective clubs coming out of training camp.

The initial roster is subject to change, as teams have until 1:00 PM Wednesday to claim players off waivers. Washington's initial 53-man roster is below:

Quarterback:

Jayden Daniels

Marcus Mariota

Jeff Driskel

Running back:

Brian Robinson Jr.

Austin Ekeler

Jeremy McNichols

Tight ends:

Zach Ertz

John Bates

Ben Sinnott

Colson Yankoff

Wide receiver:

Terry McLaurin

Dyami Brown

Luke McCaffrey

Olamide Zacccheaus

Jamison Crowder

Byron Pringle

Offensive line:

Brandon Coleman

Nick Allegretti

Tyler Biadasz

Sam Cosmi

Andrew Wylie

Cornelius Lucas

Trent Scott

Michael Deiter

Chris Paul

Defensive tackle:

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Jer'Zhan Newton

Phidarian Mathis

John Ridgeway III

Defensive end:

Clelin Ferrell

Dorance Armstrong

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Jamin Davis

Linebacker:

Bobby Wagner

Frankie Luvu

Dante Fowler Jr.

Mykal Walker

Dominique Hampton

Safety:

Jeremy Chinn

Quan Martin

Jeremy Reaves

Percy Butler

Tyler Owens

Darrick Forrest

Cornerback:

Mike Sainristil

Benjamin St-Juste

Emmanuel Forbes

Michael Davis

Noah Igbinoghene

Kicker:

Cade York

Punter:

Tress Way

Long snapper:

Tyler Ott

The Commanders kick off the regular season September 8 at Tampa Bay at 4:25 PM.