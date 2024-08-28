Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Commanders unveil initial 53-man roster

Commanders Dolphins Football
Rhona Wise/AP
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Commanders Dolphins Football
Posted

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- With the season opener a little more than two weeks away, the Washington Commanders have decided on their initial 53-man roster. Tuesday marked final cutdown day across the NFL, where teams across the league make their final choices on who makes their respective clubs coming out of training camp.

The initial roster is subject to change, as teams have until 1:00 PM Wednesday to claim players off waivers. Washington's initial 53-man roster is below:

Quarterback:

Jayden Daniels
Marcus Mariota
Jeff Driskel

Running back:

Brian Robinson Jr.
Austin Ekeler
Jeremy McNichols

Tight ends:

Zach Ertz
John Bates
Ben Sinnott
Colson Yankoff

Wide receiver:

Terry McLaurin
Dyami Brown
Luke McCaffrey
Olamide Zacccheaus
Jamison Crowder
Byron Pringle

Offensive line:

Brandon Coleman
Nick Allegretti
Tyler Biadasz
Sam Cosmi
Andrew Wylie
Cornelius Lucas
Trent Scott
Michael Deiter
Chris Paul

Defensive tackle:

Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Jer'Zhan Newton
Phidarian Mathis
John Ridgeway III

Defensive end:

Clelin Ferrell
Dorance Armstrong
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Jamin Davis

Linebacker:

Bobby Wagner
Frankie Luvu
Dante Fowler Jr.
Mykal Walker
Dominique Hampton

Safety:

Jeremy Chinn
Quan Martin
Jeremy Reaves
Percy Butler
Tyler Owens
Darrick Forrest

Cornerback:

Mike Sainristil
Benjamin St-Juste
Emmanuel Forbes
Michael Davis
Noah Igbinoghene

Kicker:

Cade York

Punter:

Tress Way

Long snapper:

Tyler Ott

The Commanders kick off the regular season September 8 at Tampa Bay at 4:25 PM.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device