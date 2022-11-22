Commonwealth Clash football showdown between UVA, Virginia Tech cancelled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia and Virginia Tech will not play their Commonwealth Clash football game scheduled for Saturday. The decision was reached after communication between both schools and the Atlantic Coast Conference and was announced in a release on Monday night.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. The Cavaliers cancelled last Saturday's scheduled game with Coastal Carolina as well.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan," the statement released by two schools and the conference read.

The Cavaliers' season comes to a close with a 3-7 record during Tony Elliott's first campaign. Virginia Tech is 3-8 after Saturday's victory at Liberty.

This will mark the first time since 1969 that the two arch-rivals do not play each other in football.

