Conference move announcement will lead to CAA championship ban for James Madison

HARRISONBURG, VA (WTKR)- James Madison will not be able to take part in CAA championships this year if the Dukes announce a move to a different conference. The program is expected to announce that is will accept an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference later this week.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reported that JMU's appeal to the league presidents was denied.

A bylaw in the CAA handbook gives the league the option of prohibiting programs that announce they plan to leave the conference from competing for league titles. This bylaw was exercised by the league when Old Dominion departed the CAA in 2013. A conference spokesperson confirmed this to News 3 on Wednesday night, adding that it's a bylaw that has been in the conference handbook "for awhile."

JMU teams can still receive at-large bids and compete in NCAA Tournaments if selected.