Cornerback William Jackson agrees to deal with Washington Football Team

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (AP) - The Washington Football Team, boasting one of the NFL's best defenses last season, landed a new defensive back Tuesday.

Cornerback William Jackson has agreed to sign with the Washington Football Team, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Jackson, 28, joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals during which he recorded three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts. He replaces Ronald Darby, who left Washington after one season to sign a $30 million, three-year deal with the Denver Broncos.