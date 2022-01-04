COVID-19 issues with opponents cause shuffle in NSU hoops schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- COVID-19 is causing schedule shake-ups all across the country and Norfolk State's men and women are getting caught up in it as well.

The Spartans' doubleheader at Maryland-Eastern Shore scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until January 17 due to coronavirus protocols within the UMES program. The women will begin at 2:00 PM, with the men following at approximately 4:00 PM.

Delaware State's COVID-19 protocols are forcing games between the Hornets and NSU to be rescheduled. Originally set for January 10, the men will tip off on January 12 at Echols Hall, with the women playing the contest on February 5.

The Norfolk State men are 9-4 on the season, but have not played since a loss at New Mexico on December 21. That January 12 showdown with Delaware State will mark the Spartans' next game.

As for the NSU women, they're 4-7 on the campaign and have not seen game action since December 19, a five point defeat at William & Mary. The squad has seen its last three games postponed or cancelled and is scheduled to return to game action on January 15 at Howard.