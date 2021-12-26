Watch
COVID outbreaks at UVa, BC scuttle Fenway, Military bowls

Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 15:06:45-05

BOSTON (AP) — The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans.

The Fenway Bowl scheduled for Wednesday at the home of the Boston Red Sox was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU.

The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests involving the Eagles.

It’s the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.

