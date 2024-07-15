Cox alum Ethan Anderson selected by Orioles in MLB Draft

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — When Virginia baseball visited Harbor Park to play Old Dominion in April, Cox alum Ethan Anderson was swarmed with family, friends, and young up-and-coming stars who looked up to him.

It turns out that might not be his lone trip to the Tides' home.

Anderson was taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the 61st pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night, the parent team of the Norfolk Tides.

The Virginia Beach native spent three years with the Cavaliers, enjoying a breakout season during his sophomore campaign. Hit tallied a .375 batting average with 15 home runs and with 66 runs batted in during a year that saw UVA make the College World Series.

For his career in Charlottesville, Anderson hit .341 with 28 home runs and 145 RBIs. He's spent time at catcher and as a utility player for the Cavaliers, but spent much of the latter part of the 2024 as the designated hitter for Brian O'Connor's group.

He earned himself first team All-ACC honors in 2024 and a third team selection at first base in 2023.

Anderson won't be the lone member of Virginia's team to dive into the Orioles' farm system. Shortstop Griff O'Ferrall was taken by the franchise with the 32nd overall pick.

O'Ferrall was a two-time first team All-ACC player for the Cavaliers, collecting a team-high 92 hits and a .324 batting average in 2024.

Both Anderson and O'Ferrall helped UVA punch tickets to back-to-back College World Series over the last two seasons.

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft get underway on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.