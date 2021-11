Cox boys volleyball falls to Glen Allen in Class 6 boys volleyball state championship

Posted at 1:54 AM, Nov 19, 2021

RICHMOND - On Thursday afternoon, the Cox High School boys volleyball team lost to Glen Allen in the Class 6 state championship. Glen Allen won in four sets: 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14.

