Cox High School Athletics

Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 30, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Tuesday night, Cox High School head girls soccer coach Michele Clark earned her 300th career win. The victory came against Norfolk Academy in overtime after Amanda Frank scored the winning goal, giving Cox a 2-1 win.

