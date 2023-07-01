Cox star Johnson verbally commits to Virginia Tech

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Gerard Johnson had a list of more than 20 scholarship offers narrowed down to two- Virginia and Virginia Tech. Saturday saw him make his final choice.

The Falcon standout verbally committed to the Hokies on Saturday evening, making the announcement on Twitter. He'll head to Blacksburg after completing his senior year at Cox.

Johnson is ranked as high as No. 6 in terms of edge rushers in the Class of 2024. Rivals and 24-7 Sports rank him as a three-star recruit, while On3 Elite rates him as a four-star prospect.

During his junior season, Johnson helped the Falcons to a 9-3 record and a victory in the Region 5A playoffs.