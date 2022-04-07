Cox's Clark reflects on win No. 300

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Michele Clark has seen plenty of talented players pass through her Frank Cox girls soccer program. It's all added up to a milestone number of victories.

The Falcons got their 20 year head coach her 300th victory on March 30, a 2-1 overtime win over Norfolk Academy. It was a longtime goal for the program and Clark feels its a testament to the long-term sustained success of the team.

"Longevity and a program that's been very successful," the head coach said on Wednesday. "Getting to 300 wins, really in 19 years because we didn't have it that year of COVID, is just a testament to what we have here and the tradition we have here at Cox High School with girls soccer."

Clark and the Falcons entered Wednesday with a 3-0-1 record on the season as they make a hopeful march towards the program's first state title. Cox has made the state championship match five times during Clark's tenure as head coach, most recently in 2016.

Win number 300 was special, but the success of the Falcons promises that there are many more victories to come.

"That was a longstanding goal of the program," Clark noted. "We've had a lot of great kids come through and a great tradition and they got to finish it off for me the other night so that was nice."