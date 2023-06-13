Cuddyer gives Hampton Roads high school baseball's best spotlight game in All-Tidewater Classic

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — With all the state championship games in the books, there was still one more game to play for a few of Hampton Roads best high school baseball players.

Michael Cuddyer, a former Minnesota Twins standout and multiple time Major League Baseball All-Star, presented the TowneBank All-Tidewater Classic at Bud Metheny Stadium.

41 players from around the region made up the rosters for two teams, the Southside schools and Peninsula+Private schools.

"I think about the times that I was fortunate enough to make Major League All-Star teams and that's kind of the feel I wanted to give this game," Cuddyer said. "To just have these kids rub elbows with kids they've competed against all year and have this experience, have this moment for them."

"It's awesome to see the other side of (all-star teammates)," said Nansemond River senior Darnell Parker. "You may not like them when you're playing against them and then being on the team with them, you're like, 'Man this kid is pretty cool.'"

Before the game, former All-Tidewater selections and players of the year were honored. The Virginian-Pilot, who names the members of the All-Tidewater squads, sponsors the event.

"It is for the players but it's also for the families and their friends and their coaches," Cuddyer said. "For the youngesters, the Little Leaguers to come out and envision the future."

The Peninsula+Private school team ultimately took a high scoring game, 10-8.