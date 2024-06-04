Cuddyer's All-Tidewater Classic set for June 10

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Michael Cuddyer knows a thing or two about the rich baseball history of Hampton Roads. He's part of it and now he wants to shine a light on the next generation.

Cuddyer, who played 15 seasons in the major leagues, will present the third annual All-Tidewater Classic on June 10. The game will pit All-Stars from the Southside against those of the Peninsula and private schools and hit the field at Hampton's War Memorial Stadium.

With his pro career in the rear-view mirror, the Great Bridge product has shifted his focus to evolving the game he loves.

"To be able to now have that platform and be able to use my name and things that we've done to now recognize other players and recognize the sport in this community, I feel like that's my purpose now," he noted.

Cuddyer pointed out that much of the focus for high school ball players is on what's next. Many student-athletes are consumed by getting to the next level and picking the right college program, trying to get noticed and play in different showcases. In some cases, they're being pulled in many different directions with several options on the table. The two-time All-Star hopes this can provide a chance for them to relax and just enjoy America's pastime.

"I wanted to create and event that's sole purpose is to recognize the accomplishments of these players and to have a low-pressure All-Star game to showcase their talents, not to showcase their talents to colleges," Cuddyer said. "I wanted the community to be involved, I wanted the young kids to be able to come out and run the bases and see the excitement in the game and aspire to be a high school baseball player."

The game will be a celebration of baseball in the 757. Little league and youth travel baseball players will receive free admission if they wear their jerseys and will get a chance to interact with the All-Stars.

This area has meant a lot to Cuddyer. He's part of a strong crop of baseball talent to come out of Hampton Roads, the Southside in particular. It's a region that has supported him through the ups and downs of his baseball career and his hope is to do the same for those coming behind him.

"That's why I still call this area my home and that's why it's important to be to be able to showcase these young players," he pointed out. "Life is full of moments and you don't have very many of these moments that kind of define your lives and hopefully this game can be one of those moments for these players."

Cuddyer was a Major League Baseball player for 15 seasons, 11 of them with the Minnesota Twins. He also suited up for the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets. His All-Star nods came in 2011 and 2013 and he earned National League batting champion honors in 2013. The former Wildcat is a member of the Twins Hall of Fame and is still employed by the organization as a special assistant to baseball operations.

The All-Tidewater Classic will get underway at 6:00 PM on June 10.